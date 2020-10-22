Dan Severn reveals possible future move of WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is known for not only being one of the top names in the world of professional wrestling and WWE, but also in the world of combat sport because he went to the UFC and managed to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship and establish himself as a fighter as well. Dan 'The Beast' Severn also talked about Brock Lesnar possibly coming back to combat sports again.

Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda recently got the chance to ask Dan Severn several questions about the professional wrestling world, his time in WWE, combat sports, and also about Brock Lesnar.

Readers can also check out Dr Chris Featherstone's full conversation with Dan 'The Beast' Severn on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast right here.

Dan Severn on WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar's next move

Dan Severn talked about how Brock Lesnar, now that his contract with WWE had expired, could go back to combat sports and talked about the situations that force stars like Brock Lesnar to go back to fighting at times.

"Oh, I do believe he will probably fight again, as the money will be too great. That's really what it will boil down to. The reality is, does he have to fight right now? I don't know. It all boils down to how good are you at saving or investing? The plight of a lot of professional athletes is that they do not have the savvy to invest and save money. I'm not saying this for only professional wrestlers and MMA fighters. You look at any football players, baseball players, basketball players, and you hear about them. Their careers were shorter than they thought it would be and that they had bad investments. So, it all boils down to savings. But will he probably fight again? Sure, because he will make an incredible payday."

Advertisement

Dan Severn also talked about the rumour that some someone in WWE had told him that some WWE Superstars were afraid of him when he was in the company.

"Couple of guys told me about that, but maybe just to keep the secrecy behind that, I won't say anything about that."