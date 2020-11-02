Dan Severn reveals the secret politics behind the scenes in WWE

Dan Severn was interviewed by Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, where he talked about one of the more controversial part of professional wrestling. Dan Severn revealed that there was always politics behind the scenes in WWE.

Dan Severn on how there was politics behind the scenes in WWE

Dan Severn revealed that there was politics behind the scenes in WWE. For the wrestlers on the independent scene, it was impossible to get into WWE if they did not know others in the business already.

"How do I put this? Well, okay. I don't have a political future. So I'll just kind of be a little bit blunt about it. There's a lot of wonderful talented individuals on the professional side basis, for example. The sad part is professional wrestling is very political. It's really not what you're capable of doing. More or less who do you know in the business that can get you in."

"Then that's the part I don't like about it because there are some wonderful individuals on the independent scene that should be at the WWF (WWE). They should be working for some of these other companies but they're struggling. I’ve seen them on the independent scene and I'm thinking that's a talent that should be there and it's a few people that they have there that should be somewhere else, you know."

"But it's a very political aspect there and that's, as I said before, I'm not a very good politician kind of like a bull in a China closet that you know, you may ask me what my opinion is and I might get it, but the delivery may not be all that, so. But I can live with my conscience Mr. Michael. I can live with my conscience. I sleep well at night."

Dan Severn was a proven force in the world of Mixed Martial Arts, as well as wrestling.