Dan Severn reveals how Vince McMahon reacted to finding out his age in WWE

Dan Severn was recently on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone, and there he talked about his work in wrestling and combat sports. During the interview, Dan Severn talked about his interaction with the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon after signing with the company, when Vince McMahon found out exactly how old he was.

Readers can check out Sportskeeda's full UnSKripted interview with Dan Severn, as he talked to Chris Featherstone about different aspects of combat sports, WWE, Brock Lesnar and more.

Dan Severn talks about Vince McMahon's reaction to his age in WWE

Dan Severn talked about his WWE run when he was teamed up with Jim Cornette during his time with the company.

"It should have kept on going. The thing that kind of happened, is that they didn't really have a clue as to what they were going to do with me. They had so many other people that they were moving ahead with them and their careers, because I was a part-timer. Out of 187 dates, I was working 60 dates a year. I was non-exclusive, and I could work for anybody, including, WCW, they still existed at that time, NWA, and I did not have all my eggs in one basket."

Dan Severn revealed that Vince McMahon did not really know his age when he signed with WWE. He revealed that when Vince McMahon did find out, he also asked Jim Ross who WWE's oldest rookie of all time was.

"I talked to a couple of my friends, and they said, 'Dan, your age alone is going to be held against you.' That's one of the things, that Vince never realized how old I was at the time. At the time that I signed with WWF, I was 40 years old. And literally, as he found that out in the office, few different things were being said back and forth. He looks over at me and goes, 'Exactly how old are you?' I go, '40.' He looks over at Jim Ross and goes, 'Jim, who's our oldest rookie ever?' Jim just points at me and goes, 'Dan'. But I didn't look my age and I didn't act my age."