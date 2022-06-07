"Always knew I was capable of" - Dana Brooke claims that beating 6-time Women's Champion was one of the 'best nights' of her career

Dana Brooke has claimed that beating Becky Lynch on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW was one of the best nights of her career.

On this week's show, Brooke added further misery to Lynch's woeful run in WWE as of late. Shortly after she was unsuccessful in winning the RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell, Big Time Becks was unable to capture the 24/7 Championship.

In the aftermath of Brooke's win over Lynch, the former took to Twitter to send a message, as she seemed more elated than ever. Brooke wrote:

"One of the best nights of my career! Showing the WWE UNIVERSE what I always knew I was capable of!! DANA DOES IT 24/7!!"

The final minutes of Brooke's showdown against Lynch on RAW saw Asuka play a crucial role. The Empress of Tomorrow assisted the 24/7 Champion to successfully pin the former RAW Women's Champion.

Brooke also took to Instagram to break character and send a heartfelt message to Lynch. While recalling their days together in NXT, the 33-year-old wrote:

"NEVER say NEVER!!!- I started my career w/ Big Time @beckylynchwwe , watching her from training days, in Dusty Rhodes promo classes, to NXT, & now for years at the TOP of the woman’s division!!! Nothing but respect… but I LOVED THAT FEELING of being in the ring w/ her & also defeating her, what a boost of confidence!!! Haters gunna hate, but I’ve had it in me from the start, NEVER COUNT ME OUT!! Dana Does it 24/7!!!!"

The WWE Universe congratulated Dana Brooke for her victory on RAW

Despite some fans being highly critical of WWE's decision to have Becky Lynch lose on RAW, a portion of the WWE Universe congratulated Dana Brooke on her historic win.

boris @bvmbshelled @DanaBrookeWWE you deserve it queen! all the hard work has paid off @DanaBrookeWWE you deserve it queen! all the hard work has paid off

It remains to be seen if WWE will continue this feud between Brooke and Lynch or if they will move forward with the rivalry between the Irish star and Asuka.

