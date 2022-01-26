Dana Brooke shares her honest thoughts on Mickie James returning at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke has commented on Mickie James returning at the upcoming Royal Rumble event, stating it's phenomenal.

WWE shocked the world when the company announced Mickie's return a few weeks ago on SmackDown. The current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion will be entering the Women's Rumble match for the fourth time in her career.

Speaking to Matthew Connell of Alternative Sport, Dana Brooke had a positive reaction to Mickie James being a part of the prestigious match.

"Mickie James to see that, she's been dominating in other areas of wrestling, coming back into the WWE ring is phenomenal. I've tagged with Mickie quite some time. She's commentated on a lot of my matches. It's truly, truly amazing to be a part of it," said Brooke.

Dana Brooke on possibly defending the WWE 24/7 Championship in the Women's Royal Rumble match

Dana won the WWE 24/7 Title on the November 22nd episode of Monday Night RAW. She has been carrying the gold proudly as it's her first championship in the company.

Since she's scheduled to compete in the Women's Rumble match, she might have to defend her title during the bout. Brooke said she has a strategy to ensure that she wins the Battle Royale and remains the champion.

"Obviously, I have a strategy. I want to be the last woman standing. Also, I definitely want to have this by my side (24/7 championship). So if I walk out with this by my side, I'm going to be extremely, extremely happy and proud of myself because I try and be a champion 24/7," said Dana.

Dana Brooke is one of the most underrated female superstars in WWE. By winning the Royal Rumble, she'll make a name for herself and earn an opportunity at a Women's Championship match at WrestleMania.

Do you think Dana and Mickie will come face to face at Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments below.

