"This is going to be a day" - Dana Brooke documents her struggle to appear on this week's WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke recently took to social media to share her misery while making it to tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Brooke is scheduled to make an appearance on RAW this week. She is the current 24/7 Champion and is in the middle of a feud with Carmella. On the May 16 episode of RAW, the rivals bumped into each other to set up a future match. The 34-year-old also attempted to get R-Truth on her side by promising to help him win the 24/7 Championship if he instead helped her beat Dana.

The 24/7 Champion was on her way to Des Moines, Iowa, where Monday Night RAW is scheduled to take place this week. She mentioned the hardships of making it to the show with canceled flights over the weekend.

Here's what the tweet read:

"Yesterday flight issues. This morning at 4:30 AM, get to airport to see flight is canceled! Now, this is going to be a day."

Dana Brooke served divorce papers to Reggie

WWE Superstars Dana Brooke and Reggie tied the knot on the April 18 episode of Monday Night RAW. R-Truth was present to officiate the Double Commitment Ceremony, which also witnessed Tamina and Akira Tozawa making their vows.

However, the ceremony descended into chaos as the former sommelier attempted the 24/7 Championship.

On the May 2 episode of RAW, Nikki A.S.H. sneaked up on Dana to win the title but was defeated when the two faced off in a singles encounter. Reggie later tried to pin his wife but was unsuccessful. The champion slapped him, grabbed the mic, and announced that she wanted a divorce before storming out.

After being inserted into the 24/7 Championship picture, Dana has really hit her stride. It will be interesting to see if the four-time champion makes it to the Red Brand this week to further her story with Carmella and R-Truth.

