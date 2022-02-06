Dana Brooke labels former United States Champion a "legend" 

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has referred to two-time WWE United States Champion R-Truth as a legend. As the current 24/7 Champion, Brooke is carrying a legacy built on the shoulders of R-Truth, who has held the title a staggering 52 times for a combined total of 415 days.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Brooke revealed that Truth has given her advice as both a colleague and former champion. She also declared her intention to prove that women are capable of holding the title.

"R-Truth is a legend. Him and I have clicked since day one, he’s given me such great advice through my whole career – even before I held this title," Dana said. "He embrace this title like I’m trying to embrace and elevate it to the next level, showing that women can also represent it as well," Brooke stated.

The 33-year-old went on to state that Truth believes the title suits her well.

"Truth and I have been backstage and we’ve bounced ideas of each other constantly, 24/7," she laughed. "He was very excited for me. He was super excited – he goes, 'This title fits you.' You know?" she said.

yoyonono @yoyonon10256436

#RoyalRumble

#womensroyalrumble #DanaBrooke is always so much fun to watch, she has quite an interesting way of coming in2 the rumble match #DanaBrooke is always so much fun to watch, she has quite an interesting way of coming in2 the rumble match#RoyalRumble #womensroyalrumble https://t.co/7zM2P46ySM

Dana Brooke is a big fan of Beth Phoenix

Current 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke has expressed her desire to win the Women's Tag Team Titles with Beth Phoenix. Brooke is a big fan of the former WWE Women's Champion.

Phoenix most recently teamed with real-life husband Edge to defeat The Miz and Maryse in the Royal Rumble. At the same event, Brooke was a participant in the Women's Rumble match, entering at #9. She would go on to be eliminated by Michelle McCool.

In the interview with Metro, Brooke pointed out that she found many similarities between her and Phoenix.

"She gave me that compliment, and I’ve always looked up to her!. In the beginning of my career, I always watched her because I found great similarities between us. ‘You never know who’s watching! Her giving me a compliment on Monday, I was taken aback by it, super excited! ‘I would love to be in the ring with her by my side, guiding me through things, and maybe picking her brain, and seeing what she does differently to me, and learn from her – and hold those tag team titles together. I think it would be super, super amazing!" said Brooke.

Flex✌🏼 @FlexChupacabra 🏼 #wweraw @TheBethPhoenix giving @DanaBrookeWWE props for all the hard work she's put in all these years is a such a beautiful thing to see @TheBethPhoenix giving @DanaBrookeWWE props for all the hard work she's put in all these years is a such a beautiful thing to see 😃👏🏼❤️#wweraw https://t.co/M6Ojjl9wGp

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you agree with Dana Brooke's comments? Sound off below!

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell