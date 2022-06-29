Dana Brooke announces she missed RAW due to a car accident

Dana Brooke has revealed on Twitter that she missed this week's Monday Night RAW due to a car accident.

Brooke is the current 24/7 champion and has won the title six times. She has also featured regularly on TV in the past few weeks, even defeating Becky Lynch (with the help of Asuka) on the June 6 episode of the red brand. She recently lost her title to Doudrop on an episode of WWE Main Event, but won it back at the end of the night.

Dana tweeted out the news herself, writing that she got into a "bad car accident" last week. She also thanked her fans for supporting her through her absence from TV. She wrote:

"Much love to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me! The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better Fan support"

In replies to the tweet, fans were nothing but considerate, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Veteran writer Vince Russo commented on Becky Lynch's loss to Dana Brooke

As stated above, Dana Brooke defeated Becky Lynch with an assist from Asuka in a match for the 24/7 Championship on the June 6 episode of RAW. This booking decision, although pleasantly surprising for Dana's fans, was head-scratching for others, with some even disliking the result.

One of the people who wasn't a fan of it was former WWE head-writer Vince Russo.

Russo, in an episode, of Legion of RAW episode with Dr. Chris Featherstone, questioned the borderline cheating that Brooke employed to pick up the win and run away. He even questioned whether the company is "screwing" with Big Time Becks, saying:

"I don't know if they are screwing with Becky, and Becky is screwing back with some of these costumes or whatnot. I don't know what's going on there, but here's what I know," said Vince Russo. "Becky Lynch is supposedly supposed to be a heel. Okay? So, Dana Brooke cheats to win the match and then runs away with the belt. Bro, that is 100% what a heel does! A heel does that, not a face. So she cheats and runs away! Chris, you're the psychologist again. Becky is supposed to be the heel. What are they doing here, bro?" [20:00 - 20:43]

Whether the former writer's speculation is true or not, a win over Lynch is one of the biggest results of Dana Brooke's career. It is a shame for someone to get into a car accident in any situation, let alone in the middle of what seemed like a push. We hope Dana has a quick and speedy recovery.

