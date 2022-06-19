"Wanna throw some hands!?" - 5-time champion offers to team up with Ronda Rousey against Becky Lynch

Dana Brooke has an interesting offer for Ronda Rousey.

Taking to Twitter, the reigning 24/7 Champion posted a clip showing off her striking skills.

Interestingly enough, Brooke questioned The Baddest Woman On The Planet if she was down to throw some hands. She added that together the two women could go after Becky Lynch, as both of them have unfinished business with her.

Brooke wrote the following:

Hey @RondaRousey wanna throw some hands!!!??? We can go after @BeckyLynchWWE.. we both have unfinished business with her!?!? @WWE #wwe

Check out Dana Brooke's tweet below:

Brooke recently engaged in a feud against Big Time Becks in the aftermath of the Hell in a Cell premium live event. During the show, the Irishwoman was unable to capture Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match also involving Asuka.

Earlier this week, the former RAW Women's Champion earned herself a rematch against Brooke. However, ended up brutally assaulting the reigning 24/7 Champion.

How did the WWE Universe react to Dana Brooke's message for Ronda Rousey?

The WWE Universe supported Dana Brooke's cause to create an alliance with Ronda Rousey. Taking to Twitter, the fans had some interesting reactions.

Check some of them out below:

Roger P. @Powderhorn84 @DanaBrookeWWE @RondaRousey @BeckyLynchWWE . Somebody make this happen!! @WWE That would literally make my year if you came outta nowhere and held 2 titles at the end of the night.... Somebody make this happen!! @DanaBrookeWWE @RondaRousey @BeckyLynchWWE @WWE That would literally make my year if you came outta nowhere and held 2 titles at the end of the night... 💪💪🏆🏆💯🙏🙏🙏. Somebody make this happen!!

However, some fans claimed that Brooke won't be able to beat Lynch despite already having secured a win over her. Check out the same tweet below:

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch are no strangers to one another. The two women have crossed paths on multiple occasions in WWE. At WrestleMania 35, The Man even defeated both Rousey and Charlotte Flair to capture both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship.

As things stand though, Lynch is feuding against Asuka on the red brand and will face her next week on RAW in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Meanwhile, The Baddest Woman On The Planet is engaged in a rivalry with Natalya. The Queen of Harts hoping to dethrone Rousey as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

