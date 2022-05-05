"Get his priorities right!" - Dana Brooke publicly thanks male WWE star after calling for a divorce on RAW

Dana Brooke recently called for a divorce from Reggie on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Taking to Twitter, she further took shots at the former 24/7 Champion by reacting to a tweet from T-Bar.

Brooke and Reggie got married on the April 18th edition of RAW. However, it is safe to say that their relationship has already taken an ugly turn after the latter tried to pin his on-screen wife for the 24/7 Championship. He has continued to chase the title alongside Akira Tozawa and R-Truth.

In a recent exchange on Twitter, T-Bar took a jibe at Reggie after the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in a recent NBA game. The former RETRIBUTION member wrote:

"Celtics and Dana both gave you an L."

In response to the same tweet, Brooke thanked T-Bar for giving her on-screen husband a reality check. She wrote:

“He needs to get his priorities right! Thx for giving him a reality check!!!”

Dana Brooke is in a relationship with Ulysses Diaz in real-life

Dana Brooke might be married to Reggie on WWE programming, but she has already made her real-life engagement known to the public.

Brooke is currently engaged to her boyfriend Ulysses Diaz. After dating for years, the couple announced the exciting news in 2021. The boxer was also recently interviewed by Fightful and mentioned that being in WWE was his childhood dream.

Diaz added that he would love to share an on-screen segment with his fiancé at some point down the road.

“Being in the WWE would be a dream come true. As a kid everybody grows up watching that, you know? I would love some little Monster Maniacs,” (H/T: Fightful)

