"Thank you" - Dana Brooke reacts to her real-life partner's historic win shortly after calling for a divorce in WWE

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has shown support for her fiance Ulysses Diaz after his latest win in the world of combat sports.

Brooke married her stooge Reggie on the April 18th edition of Monday Night RAW. However, the relationship took an ugly turn after the Reggie pinned her for the 24/7 Championship during the wedding ceremony. This led to Brooke calling for a divorce.

In real life, Brooke is engaged to pro boxer and MMA fighter Ulysses Diaz, who recently secured his 13th win in the boxing ring. The reigning WWE 24/7 Champion took to Twitter to celebrate the win and thank Fite TV for the coverage:

Thank you at @FiteTV for capturing @Uly_MONSTER 13th victory!!! Now 13-1 !!!

Despite her on-screen relationship in WWE, Brooke has made her engagement to Diaz public. The reigning WWE 24/7 Champion made the official announcement back in 2021.

Ulysses Diaz himself seems interested in the world of sports entertainment. In a recent interview with Fightful, the boxer mentioned that being in WWE would be a dream come true.

Dana Brooke recently thanked WWE star T-Bar after he took a shot at Reggie

Dana Brooke recently took to Twitter to thank her WWE colleague T-Bar after he took a shot at Reggie. The former RETRIBUTION member took a jibe at the stooge after a recent NBA game as the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics.

T-Bar wrote the following in his tweet:

"Celtics and Dana both gave you an L."

Brooke seemed to appreciate the diss. The 24/7 Champion took to Twitter the next morning to thank T-Bar for giving Reggie a reality check:

“He needs to get his priorities right! Thx for giving him a reality check!!!”

