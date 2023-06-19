Dana Brooke sends out a heartfelt message to real-life partner, Ulysses Diaz on Father's Day

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke sent out a heartfelt message to real-life partner, Ulysses Diaz on the occasion of Father's Day.

Brooke made her surprise appearance on NXT this year on the 6th of June, after 7 years. The 34-year-old star competed in a battle royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship. She was eventually eliminated by Thea Hail, who went on to win the match.

Taking to social media, Dana sent out a heartwarming message to her husband, Diaz as she mentioned how great of a father the latter is. Brooke also added how proud she is to watch her husband raise his children.

"Happy Father's Day to the best father imaginable! Watching you raise these boys into incredible young men is AMAZING! I'm so proud of you & I love you so much!!! @uly_monster," wrote Brooke.

Check out a screengrab of Dana Brooke's Instagram story below:

Dana Brooke opened up about her relationship with WWE legend Batista

Dana Brooke once opened up about her relationship status with WWE Superstar Batista.

While speaking in an interview with Forbes in 2020, Brooke mentioned how she and Batista were great friends and had a lot in common. She also stated that they used to go out to different places together and are still in contact.

"We went out, we were great, great, great friends, we've been to the Meat Market down in Tampa, we go to [Edison], also in Tampa, so we kept in great contact. There's always been interest between Dave and I as far as friendships and everything. We share a lot in common as far as being in the business and outside, and being very passionate about giving back and charity work as well."

Brooke further revealed why their relationship didn't work out, as she said that both of their time schedules were very different from each other.

"It's just with my schedule being so so busy, and Dave doing a lot of movies, our times are very limited. But we still communicate, we still talk on a regular basis, my boyfriend now [Uly Diaz] and him also have a lot in common as far as the fight game goes," she said.

It would be interesting to see if Dana Brooke gets an opportunity to work with Dave Batista in the ring or not.

