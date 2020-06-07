Dana Brooke sends interesting message to Batista in new WWE video

Dana Brooke has a new message for Batista following their 2019 social media exchanges.

Batista and Dana Brooke have previously discussed going on a date.

Batista and Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke has lightheartedly claimed that Batista’s match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35 was “the greatest wrestling match ever”.

The SmackDown Superstar exchanged a series of flirtatious messages with the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer in 2019, while they even arranged to go on a date together.

Speaking in a WWE video to promote the Backlash encounter between Edge and Randy Orton, Dana Brooke sent a playful message to Batista by choosing the final match of his career as the “greatest ever”.

“What comes to my mind is WrestleMania last year, Triple H versus Batista.”

You can check out Dana Brooke's answer from the 01:35 mark of the video below.

What is the greatest wrestling EVER... so far? Our Superstars sound off. #WWEPopQuestion pic.twitter.com/ozR7UiXPWu — WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2020

Dana Brooke and Batista’s relationship

Dana Brooke and Batista became the talk of the WWE Universe in November 2019 after Brooke revealed that she had discussed the possibility of going on a date with the newly single former WWE Champion.

This led to several back-and-forth messages between the two on Twitter, while WWE even used the tweets as part of a SmackDown storyline in December 2019 when Drake Maverick questioned why Brooke would choose somebody like Batista over him.

Well @KaylaBraxtonWWE - we have a lot to shop for - 1. An outfit for the date... 2. Bathing suit for the beach I suppose Bc it’s in Tampa .. 3. A red carpet dress... - all for @DaveBautista .. plus I’ll spoil him while I’m at it .. 🛍🎁🛍 https://t.co/zqN79p1ltj — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 9, 2019

As you can see above, Dana Brooke even revealed her plans for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame after it was confirmed that Batista would be one of the inductees.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for April 2, 2020, but it hasn't yet taken place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.