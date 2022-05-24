"You never left anyone high and dry" - Dana Brooke sends an interesting offer to former WWE star after calling for a divorce

Dana Brooke has sent an interesting offer to former WWE star James Ellsworth. The reigning 24/7 Champion responded to a tweet from the former WWE Championship contender after being praised by him.

In one of his recent tweets, Ellsworth complimented Brooke. He mentioned that the latter has been working quite hard and seems very enthusiastic about performing.

James Ellsworth wrote the following on Twitter:

"Glad to see Dana Brooke getting a lot of shine on #WWERaw for awhile now. You can tell she works hard and is very enthusiastic about performing. Sincere- “the chinless guy"

Check out Ellsworth's tweet below:

James Ellsworth @realellsworth



You can tell she works hard and is very enthusiastic about performing



Sincere- “the chinless guy” Glad to see @DanaBrookeWWE getting a lot of shine on #WWERaw for awhile nowYou can tell she works hard and is very enthusiastic about performingSincere- “the chinless guy” Glad to see @DanaBrookeWWE getting a lot of shine on #WWERaw for awhile nowYou can tell she works hard and is very enthusiastic about performing Sincere- “the chinless guy”

In response, Brooke thanked Ellsworth for the appreciation tweet. She also had an interesting offer for the former WWE star now that she no longer associates herself with Reggie.

Brooke wrote:

"Thank you soooo much!!! I appreciate this appreciation tweet! Might need ya since I kicked @WWE_Reggie to the curb! You never left anyone high and dry! Appreciate ya!!"

Check out Brooke's tweet below:

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE Appreciate ya!! @realellsworth Thank you soooo much!!! I appreciate this appreciation tweet! Might need ya since I kicked @WWE_Reggie to the curb! You never left anyone high and dry!Appreciate ya!! @realellsworth Thank you soooo much!!! I appreciate this appreciation tweet! Might need ya since I kicked @WWE_Reggie to the curb! You never left anyone high and dry! 😉 Appreciate ya!!

Dana Brooke also sent a message to former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch after RAW

On this week's episode of RAW, Becky Lynch and Dana Brooke were involved in a brief exchange during a backstage segment. The current 24/7 Champion approached WWE official Adam Pearce, asking for a match against Carmella.

Brooke then bumped into the former RAW Women's Champion, who demanded to be added to the RAW Women's Championship match at this year's Hell in a Cell premium live event.

Taking to Twitter, Brooke and Lynch commented on each other's outfits, as the former wrote:

"Should’ve seen our pants- #twinning.. that’s why @BeckyLynchWWE couldn’t keep her eyes off me"

Check out Brooke's tweet regarding Becky Lynch below:

Brooke is currently enjoying her fourth reign as the WWE 24/7 Champion and asked for a divorce from Reggie after he tried to pin her for the same title.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Pratik Singh