Dana Brooke sends a message after being slapped by popular WWE Superstar

This week on WWE television, Dana Brooke was slapped by 22-year-old NXT sensation Cora Jade. After the incident, the former sent a message on Twitter.

Brooke recently returned to NXT and has been mixing it up with the women's division of the brand. During a backstage interview on this week's NXT TV, she was interrupted by Jade, who slapped the multi-time 24/7 Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Brooke promised to get her revenge on Jade. In fact, during the latter's match against Thea Hail on NXT, the 34-year-old played a huge part in Jade's loss.

"Don’t worry been slapped a few times in my career… she will get hers!!!" wrote Brooke.

Check out Brooke's tweet:

Upon Dana Brooke's return to NXT, she competed in the Women's Battle Royal to decide the number one contender for Tiffany Stratton's NXT Women's Championship. The match was eventually won by Thea Hail, who will challenge Stratton for the title in two weeks.

Brooke wasn't the only main roster star to appear on NXT. Baron Corbin also set his sights on the NXT Championship and will aim to challenge Carmelo Hayes. Meanwhile, Mustafa Ali has also been in the mix with Wes Lee and Tyler Bate.

On this week's NXT, the trend of main roster stars appearing on the brand continued, and this time around, it was Seth Rollins who confronted Bron Breakker. The World Heavyweight Champion will defend his title on next week's NXT.

Would you like to see Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes