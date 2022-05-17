Dana Brooke sends warning to Reggie ahead of Raw 

Dana Brooke continues to treat the WWE 24/7 Championship as if it's the most important thing in her life.

Reggie and the current WWE 24/7 Champion have a very weird relationship. Reggie initially protected Brooke from the likes of R-Truth, Akira Tozawa, and Tamina Snuka to help her remain champion.

While Brooke perceived the entire situation as Reggie just being friendly, he saw her as something more and wanted to date her instead. An advancement that she rejected on Valentine's Day led to Reggie defeating her in a restaurant and regaining the title.

Brooke reciprocated Reggie's advancements, and the two got together as he allowed her to pin him and regain her championship. This led to the two getting married weeks later. Following their marriage, Reggie tried to pin Brooke and everything went downhill.

Now Brooke wants a divorce because holding the WWE 24/7 Championship seemingly means more to her than anything else in her life. This afternoon on social media, Brooke sent a word of warning to Reggie. Threatening that he better sign the divorce papers by the time she sees him on Monday Night RAW tonight. Tweeting out:

"I better have those papers signed by TONIGHT @WWE_Reggie .....," Dana Brooke tweeted.

Is Dana Brooke the heel in this relationship?

It has been well established by the company and the WWE Universe that the 24/7 Championship is perceived as a comedy championship on Monday nights.

To keep the championship around her waist, Dana Brooke has not only started dating Reggie to keep it, but she has also married him as well.

While there are plenty of faults to place on Reggie for continuing to try and take the title away from his wife. Her actions are just as much to blame for this relationship going off the rails.

If Reggie signs the papers tonight on Monday Night RAW, perhaps both Brooke and Reggie can go their separate ways and move on. With as quickly as this relationship transpired, anything is possible.

What do you make of Dana Brooke's recent antics? Have you found her to be treading more along the lines of a heel since marrying Reggie? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

