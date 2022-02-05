"I'm crying" - Details on why Dana Brooke became emotional during her initial WWE run

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has revealed that she called her mom to inform her that she was crying after receiving negative chants from the crowd during her initial days on the promotion.

Brooke signed for WWE NXT in 2013 donning the name Sebera. While working with NXT she changed her name to Dana Brooke and broke into the main roster in 2016. She initially worked as a heel but later turned into a face and was involved in notable feuds with The Queen, Charlotte Flair.

Brooke recently spoke to Metro.co.uk and stated that she had a lot of trouble dealing with hate chants in WWE.

“I was a heel at first and I didn’t know how to take that initial reaction. It was hard! I went back and I remember – I’m super close to my family – and I call my mom. I’m like, ‘Mom they hate me!’ I’m crying, ‘I don’t know if I can do this!’ She’s like, ‘Dana, you can! You totally can! You’re doing it!’ So I started to embrace it and I loved it – after a while.” - stated Brooke.

The former gymnast highlighted that she tried to embrace it and learned how to overcome the obstacles.

“It’s definitely a transition because you get, ‘You can’t wrestle,’ or, ‘You suck!’ In gymnastics or bodybuilding, if you hear that you just wanna run away! I overcame it and I tried to embrace it, and I knew if I wasn’t getting that [reaction], I wasn’t doing my job properly. It was definitely a transition but I love performing.” - she said.

Dana Brooke sends a message to people parying for her downfall

Dana addressed the people who were praying for her downfall in a tweet of her own.

The second half of 2021 was not in favor of Brooke after Mandy Rose's move to the NXT. Her character faced a lack of direction and was slammed on commentary by Corey Graves during a match.

Brooke took to Twitter to say that she is married to wrestling and that is her passion.

"People praying on my down fall... That will NEVER happen!! @WWE has been there for me through it all & it's only up from here!!! Married to wrestling & that's my passion! I got this!!! *raised hands emoji*," Dana Brooke tweeted.

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE 🏼People praying on my down fall… That will NEVER happen!! 🏼 🏼People praying on my down fall… That will NEVER happen!! @WWE has been there for me through it all & it’s only up from here!!! Married to wrestling & that’s my passion! I got this!!! 🙌🏼People praying on my down fall… That will NEVER happen!! @WWE has been there for me through it all & it’s only up from here!!! Married to wrestling & that’s my passion! I got this!!! 🙌🏼 https://t.co/yRyRuiWPAs

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Dana Brooke deserves a better storyline in the WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman