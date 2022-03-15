"He'll read that and relate to it" - Dana Brooke shares a tip for young talents to impress Vince McMahon

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has shared an interesting piece of advice for young talents as to how they can win over Vince McMahon.

Brooke, who is the current WWE 24/7 Champion, shares a good relationship with the company's chairman. She has been in WWE since 2013, and she has plied her trade on NXT, SmackDown, and RAW. Brooke currently performs on the red brand.

Brooke was recently in conversation with NBC Boston where she revealed the comedic side of Vince McMahon's nature. She also urged the upcoming talents to be themselves around the WWE chairman.

"Like any of us, we have our good days and bad days," said Brooke. "When you know he's having a bad day or he's under a little pressure and stress, you don't poke the bear. Other than that, he's so friendly and such a family guy. He's very comedic and light-hearted. I have a very good personal relationship with him and I'm super blessed. I tell a lot of -- I've been here for ten years, it feels like not that long, but it's a long time -- I tell the new and upcoming talent,' just be yourself and he'll read that and relate to it.'" [H/T - Fightful]

Dana Brooke feels Natalya should be in the Hall of Fame

While speaking to NBC 5 Chicago, Dana was asked to name the next female wrestler who deserves a Hall of Fame induction. The 33-year-old was quick to name former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Natalya. Brooke also called Natalya a legend.

"She’s a current WWE Superstar, but she’s been here for so, so long; it would have to be Natalya. You know, I know that she’s not retired but she is a legend, a living legend. And that’s exactly who she is, she’s in the Guinness Book of World Records right now, and she has paved the way from where she started to where she is now. It doesn’t mean that she can’t wrestle in the future, but I feel that the time is now and you have to capitalize on that moment," said Brooke. [H/T 411 Mania]

Do you think Natalya deserves a Hall of Fame induction? Sound off below!

Edited by Prem Deshpande