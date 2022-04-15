Dana Brooke shows off her wedding dress ahead of double ceremony on WWE RAW

Dana Brooke recently took to social media to show off her stunning white wedding gown for the upcoming nuptials with former WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie.

For those unaware, there will be a double wedding ceremony on RAW next week, as Akira Tozawa and Tamina will also be tying the knot. The Bachelor and Bachorlotte parties were held this past Monday, which featured stars such as Humberto and Angel Garza of Los Lotharios, former RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H, and R-Truth. The couples got engaged on the same night before WrestleMania 38.

Current WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke has been dress shopping just a few days before the special day. Here's a sneak peek of what she could be wearing to the ceremony this Monday night:

April 2022 seems like the wedding season in WWE

Dana Brooke, Reggie, Tamina, and Akira Tozawa aren't the only stars getting married this month. While their ceremonies are purely for the storyline, there have been two real-life weddings recently.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella and Corey Graves got hitched last Thursday with several stars, including AEW's Jon Moxley, in attendance.

Former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss also tied the knot to singer Ryan Cabrera over the weekend.

Bliss' last WWE appearance was at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia, where she competed in the titular match. Bianca Belair won and became the new RAW Women's Champion, defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. It is currently unknown when Little Miss Bliss will be back on TV.

Meanwhile, Carmella recently defended the women's tag titles at WrestleMania Sunday in a fatal four-way tag team match. Unfortunately, she and her former tag partner, Zelina Vega, dropped the titles to Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Are you looking forward to the double wedding on RAW on Monday? Sound off in the comments below.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Angana Roy