"You’re not flying" - Dana Brooke shares funny story about an airport incident regarding the 24/7 Title

WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke has opened up about the troubles she's faced traveling with the 24/7 Championship.

Brooke is a two-time and current 24/7 Champion, and she holds the record for the third-longest combined reign. After losing the title to Reginald, she recaptured it on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

During a recent appearance on The Zaslow Show, Dana Brooke recalled an incident at an airport regarding the 24/7 Championship which nearly prevented her from boarding a plane.

“I was leaving Monday Night RAW, I was in the airport on Tuesday, and the gate agent told me I can’t take my bag on the plane, and he was persistent about it," said Brooke. I pulled him aside, and I said it very stern, I said ‘Listen to me, I’m a WWE superstar, I have a title in there, a gold title, a 24/7 championship title in my bag, I cannot check this bag, do you hear me?’ And he goes ‘Well then you’re not flying,’ I go ‘Listen, do me a favor and take me on the plane yourself, I know this bag will fit,’ and he’s like ‘Alright, this is how plane gets delayed.’ Sure enough, I walk on the plane, my bag fits perfectly, I look behind me, and he’s gone. He wanted nothing to do." (H/T WrestleZone)

Dana Brooke on what being the WWE 24/7 Champion means to her

Dana Brooke is a proud 24/7 Champion. She carries the gold wherever she goes, and her first run lasted a few months.

She spoke about holding the title, stating that it means everything to her.

“Me getting the 24/7 title has meant everything to me,” said Brooke . “Because again, I try and live my life like a champion. 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So it’s truly a blessing to have this title, have a strong man by my side that supports me, and does everything with me.”

As the 24/7 Champion, Brooke is expected to defend it anywhere at any time. It'll be interesting to see how long her reign continues.

