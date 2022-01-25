"Our business is not done yet" - Current champion wants to face Charlotte Flair in the Women's Royal Rumble Match

Dana Brooke has revealed that she'd like to face current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

The two stars have history with each other dating back to The Queen's initial run as Raw Women's Champion in 2016. They are both set to compete in the upcoming 30-woman over-the-top elimination match this Saturday night.

During a recent interview with Matthew Connell of Alternative Sport, Brooke was asked who she would love to face and see coming down the ramp towards her at the Rumble. She didn't hesitate to mention Charlotte Flair, stating that they have unfinished business:

"Honestly, Charlotte Flair. I feel as though Charlotte and our business is not done yet. I started my career with Charlotte tagging being her protege. Her bossing me around, me taking commands from her and then just kind of up and leaving me and then degrading me and belittling me. Trust me, I took that to heart and I tried to improve at every aspect of a person as I could as far as improving in the ring, always watching over my shoulder and never taking things lightly," said Dana.

Dana Brooke wants to prove something to Charlotte Flair

Dana Brooke was Charlotte's lackey during their alliance in 2016. She's currently enjoying her first run as the WWE 24/7 Champion on the red brand.

Brooke stated that when she meets The Queen at the Rumble, she wants to show her how far she's come and where she is right now:

"So I feel like I have something to prove and be like 'Look, you've done all this in me before. Now I can stand face to face you and say, You know, I can do this. You've motivated me. I haven't got a chance to show you what I'm capable of ,and I definitely would absolutely love to stand face to face with her and show you that I'm possible of doing anything and also not only being the 24/7 champion, but going after her for her title as well," added Dana.

Charlotte is one of the biggest superstars in WWE right now, and a program between her and Dana Brooke would be interesting to see.

