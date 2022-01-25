"I’ve always looked up to her" - Dana Brooke wants to win Tag Team Championships with WWE Hall of Famer

WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke seems to be a big fan of Beth Phoenix. The current 24/7 Champion has now said she wants to win the Women's Tag Team Titles with Phoenix.

The Glamazon is set to make her in-ring return at the upcoming Royal Rumble event. She will join forces with her husband 'The Rated-R Superstar' Edge to take on the 'It Couple,' The Miz, and Maryse. Dana Brooke will also compete at the event as an entrant in the Women's Rumble match.

During a recent interview with Metro, the 24/7 Champion stated that she has always looked up to Beth Phoenix, and holding the Women's Tag Team Titles with her would be amazing.

"She gave me that compliment, and I’ve always looked up to her!" said Brooke. "In the beginning of my career, I always watched her because I found great similarities between us. ‘You never know who’s watching! Her giving me a compliment on Monday, I was taken aback by it, super excited! ‘I would love to be in the ring with her by my side, guiding me through things, and maybe picking her brain, and seeing what she does differently to me, and learn from her – and hold those tag team titles together. I think it would be super, super amazing!"

Dana Brooke says she hopes her 24/7 Title run can inspire other people

Last year, Dana Brooke captured her first title in WWE, the 24/7 Championship, on Monday Night RAW. She has been holding the gold for over a month now.

Brooke shared that she wants to inspire other people to wake up and know they have what they need to take on the world.

"I try and live my life every single day as a champion as far as going out there and giving back to the community, working out and training," said Dana Brooke. "Not everybody sees that behind closed doors, but that’s OK! When I got this, I was like, “Wow! It’s not only a title, but this is something personal because it represents who I am every single day”. I wanna tell everybody out there, I’m just like every one of you! You guys are champions every single day, let’s live our lives like that."

Brooke will have the opportunity to challenge for another championship if she wins the Women's Royal Rumble match. She'll get to face a Women's Champion of her choosing at the Show of Shows.

