Dangerous spot during RAW match 'absolutely destroyed' Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens faced Bobby Lashley on this week's episode of RAW, and the former Universal champion experienced one of the most brutal bumps of his career during the high-stakes match.

Kevin Owens attempted a spot where he failed to land a cannonball dive off the apron on Bobby Lashley. As seen on RAW, Owens crashed back-first onto the floor and rolled in discomfort near the ringside area. He has now admitted that the spot 'absolutely destroyed' him.

Here's what the Canadian star tweeted out regarding the bump:

"I often get asked what hurt me the most throughout my career and there's 2 specific things that always come to mind but as of last night, there's a new answer to add to that list because for some reason, this absolutely destroyed me," wrote Owens.

Kevin @FightOwensFight Mith Gifs Wrestling @MithGifs Oh noooooooo. Ow. Oh noooooooo. Ow. https://t.co/6Ag1g7BawY I often get asked what hurt me the most throughout my career and there’s 2 specific things that always come to mind but as of last night, there’s a new answer to add to that list because for some reason, this absolutely destroyed me. twitter.com/MithGifs/statu… I often get asked what hurt me the most throughout my career and there’s 2 specific things that always come to mind but as of last night, there’s a new answer to add to that list because for some reason, this absolutely destroyed me. twitter.com/MithGifs/statu…

Owens was visibly in pain after the missed dive, and it's another reminder of the hazards associated with professional wrestling.

Is Kevin Owens set to leave WWE?

RAW revolved around Bobby Lashley's quest to find a way into the WWE title match at Day 1, and The All Mighty had to defeat three big names to achieve his objective.

Kevin Owens was one of the obstacles in Lashley's way, and the former WWE champion predictably picked up the win via submission.

Lashley ended the night with a controversial victory over Big E and effectively turned the upcoming WWE Championship match into a fatal four-way.

Reports suggest that Kevin Owens is in the match merely to take the pinfall and protect the other competitors. Owens' current WWE contract will reportedly end on January 31, 2021, and he doesn't seem to be leaning towards re-signing with Vince McMahon's promotion.

Kevin Owens has already hinted at a potential AEW move. The ongoing multi-man angle for the WWE Championship could be his final storyline before he possibly quits the company.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you see Kevin Owens leaving WWE for AEW once he becomes a free agent in 2022? Share your views in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Anirudh B