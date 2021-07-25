Dangerous Tekkers become three-time IWGP Tag Team Champions at Wrestle Grand Slam

At NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam, Dangerous Tekkers regained the IWGP Tag Team Championships. The duo of Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi brought the tag team titles back to Suzuki-Gun after beating the team of Tetsuya Naito and SANADA.

With the win, Dangerous Tekkers are now three-time IWGP Tag Team Champions. Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi's second reign as tag team champions came to an end only two weeks ago at NJPW Summer Struggle in Sapporo when they lost to the Los Ingobernables de Japon duo.

Following the loss, Dangerous Tekkers immediately demanded a rematch and the duo were granted their title shot at Wrestle Grand Slam at the Tokyo Dome. The duo went back-and-forth for a total of 37+ minutes.

Eventually ZSJ secured the win for Dangerous Tekkers after countering a Destino attempt from Naito to keep him down for the three count. All four Superstars successfully hit their finishers but neither team was able to get their hand raised courtesy of a finishing move.

Who could Dangerous Tekkers defend the IWGP Tag Team Championships against?

After their win at Wrestle Grand Slam, Dangerous Tekkers jawed back-and-forth with Naito and SANADA. The two teams were interrupted by the duo of Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI.

The reigning NEVER Openweight 6-man tag team champions made their intentions clear and appear ready to challenge for the IWGP Tag Team Championships. However, it remains to be seen how NJPW will address the tag team scene following Dangerous Tekkers' win.

3 time tag team champs, Dangerous Tekkers!! I'm so incredibly happy for my boys. pic.twitter.com/L5MhQmY8Wf — Alex (@BestBoutAlex) July 25, 2021

A potential match between Dangerous Tekkers and The Good Brothers could also be on the cards. The returning duo of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows could end up winning the Tag Team Turbulence on NJPW Strong and challenging Dangerous Tekkers for the IWGP Tag Team Championships.

However, by the looks of it, Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi could defend the IWGP Tag Team Championships in a three-way match before possibly facing any other tag teams.

