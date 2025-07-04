Dangerous WWE faction invades major promotion; makes huge impact

A major WWE faction just invaded another promotion and has made a huge impact.
DarkState first appeared on NXT TV at Vengeance Day 2025 and took out Fraxiom, Josh Briggs, and Yoshiki Inamura after their match. Since then, the group consisting of Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin has carried out attacks on some of the top stars on the black and silver brand, including Oba Femi, Je'Von Evans, and Trick Williams.
DarkState even made their televised in-ring debut against Femi, Je'Von Evans, and Trick Williams and picked up the win. After this victory, the group continued their dominance and even feuded with the D'Angelo Family. They have appeared in promo packages where they threatened to attack more people, and it seems they carried out their next attack.
During tonight's episode of TNA iMPACT!, DarkState shocked the world when they showed up in the Impact zone and attacked Matt Cardona, thereby laying him out and proving that nobody is safe. Eddie and Alisha Edwards watched in confusion as DarkState took over the ring.
It will be interesting to see if this attack will lead to Matt Cardona showing up on WWE TV again to exact revenge for tonight's assault.
