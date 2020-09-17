Daniel Cormier on real-life issues he faced with Cody Rhodes; whether he will go to AEW

Daniel Cormier's interest in the world of wrestling is well known. The UFC and MMA legend has collected more than his fair share of trophies and titles during his time in the fight scene, but it has always been hinted that after his MMA career is at an end, he could come to a wrestling company like WWE. However, AEW is a wrestling promotion that has grown to some prominence over the last year, and there has been speculation about whether Daniel Cormier would consider coming to AEW and working with Cody Rhodes.

However, Daniel Cormier recently talked to Sports Illustrated about coming to WWE and AEW, and his past issues with Cody Rhodes as well.

Daniel Cormier on his issues with Cody Rhodes; whether he would go to AEW

Daniel Cormier's love for wrestling and WWE is well known. However, when asked about whether he would consider heading to AEW in the future, Daniel Cormier pointed out his past issues with AEW EVP Cody Rhodes, but also went on to praise what the company was doing. The former Heavyweight UFC Champion also admitted that he had not seen much of what AEW was doing.

“I haven’t really watched AEW as much, but I’m sure they’re doing fantastic things over there. I had this whole thing with Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks a few years ago that wasn’t the best, but that’s water under the bridge. I’m happy that those guys are doing well."

For fans who may not be aware, Daniel Cormier and Cody Rhodes exchanged some tweets about the style of wrestling outside WWE in 2017.

@philbaroni this is actually pathetic. This is what people wanna see? Go to a god dang gymnastics competition. Suplex, bodyslam, piledriver do some old school wrestling man. DDT, I remember when the frankensteiner was the most you’d ever see someone flip. I say Boo to this BS https://t.co/eF4pnCy0SA — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 17, 2017

It's not pathetic. The paying audience enjoyed it. UFC is thriving, and pro-wrestling has been going strong since 1920...besides most of y'all ask hunter for a job when the wheels fall off anyway and most are on the comp list at staples...so lay the fuck off. https://t.co/oqKto3a4TK — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 17, 2017

Daniel Cormier also talked about how he met Jake 'The Snake' Roberts when he was in a hotel in Jacksonville, and how that excited him as a fan of wrestling.

“We shared a hotel in Jacksonville. I was working out and Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts came up to me. I said to myself, That’s how you know you’re somebody—Jake The Snake comes up to you and starts up a conversation when you’re working out.”

Daniel Cormier also talked about shifting WWE and that seems to be the direction that he will be heading.