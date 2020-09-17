Daniel Cormier reveals possible future move to WWE; teases feud with Roman Reigns

Daniel Cormier is seen as being one of the greatest fighters in the history of the UFC. During his time with UFC, Daniel Cormier has worked as not only a fighter and champion in different divisions, he has also been one of the best commentators at the UFC commentary tables when he is not fighting or preparing for a fight. Cormier is also known for being a fan of WWE, and has now revealed that he has been in talks with WWE, now that his time with UFC has come to an end.

Daniel Cormier's career as a fighter ended in August after a fight against Stipe Miocic, where he was unable to win back his title.

However, now, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Daniel Cormier has admitted that he has been in talks with WWE about a future role in the wrestling promotion, and teased a feud with Roman Reigns.

Daniel Cormier on moving to WWE

Daniel Cormier's familiarity with WWE is well known, having been to several shows of the promotion in the past.

Yessir @WWE always takes care of me. My son loves it every time. I can't wait !!! https://t.co/4EypBsA6Y3 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 25, 2017

During his interview, Daniel Cormier admitted that he had been talking to people in WWE and that the company was one that he had been watching and had loved his entire life.

“We’ve been talking. We’ve spoken to some of the people over there in very, very early conversations. WWE is a company I’ve watched and loved my entire life.”

However, if fans expected the veteran UFC fighter to come into WWE and immediately wrestle, they might be disappointed. At this stage of his career, Daniel Cormier admitted that he would rather come into WWE and call matches as a commentator instead.

“Put me at the commentary table. Let me call the matches for six months and tell you how great these wrestlers are in the ring. I would love that, and I wouldn’t be faking it. WWE is something I’ve loved my entire life.”

However, after those initial six months, Daniel Cormier would be open to a feud and teased a feud with Roman Reigns.

“Then, after those six months, what if I’m sitting next to Michael Cole, and Roman comes over and smacks the microphone out of my hand? But I’m an announcer. Will I hit him back? Then you’re asking if this will happen or not. That’s what I want, that slow build, the type of story you want to see, and your heart feels like it’s going to explode while you’re waiting for it. Give me the slow build, let it simmer.”

