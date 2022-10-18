"The kid’s got everything" - Daniel Cormier hails young star as a future WWE Champion

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has made huge predictions regarding the career of young WWE star Julius Creed.

Creed currently performs on WWE's third brand, NXT, alongside his real-life brother Brutus, where they compete in the show's stacked tag team division. As a duo, the young pair have flourished in the ring, as they have been able to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Despite working with the tag team at the moment, Daniel Cormier recently stated on The Masked Man Show that Julius has all the potential to make him a top singles star in WWE.

"The Creed Brothers are really good. Let me tell you something, Jake (Julius Creed) is going to be a main event player at some point and I’m not taking anything from his brother but look at him." Cormier added: "The kid’s got everything. He can do high-flying moves, he can wrestle as a powerhouse, he can do it all. He’s going to be a future champion. Maybe not right now you view him as a future WWE Champion, but he will be at some point, I really believe this. The way that they’re putting an emphasis on the Intercontinental title again, the United States title again, I can see him in that picture much sooner than later." H/T Wrestling Inc

The former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion recently made an appearance in WWE as he served as the special guest enforcer at Extreme Rules in the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle.

Daniel Cormier on possible match with WWE Icon

During his MMA career, DC had a post-match confrontation in 2018 with former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, and this staredown led to many pining for a potential fight in the UFC between the two.

However, with Lesnar and Cormier's MMA careers now over, the former Olympic wrestler was asked in an interview with The Associated Press if he would be open to facing off against Brock in WWE.

“I’ve been retired for a couple of years and I look like it. But I’d have to get in shape if I ever want to do something like that. The door is not closed on anything right now in my life," Cormier said. [h/t Fightful]

HypeHub Sports @HypeHubSports Daniel Cormier told Brock Lesnar to put the WWE title on the line. #UFC230 Daniel Cormier told Brock Lesnar to put the WWE title on the line. #UFC230 https://t.co/E4M8jfC6fL

With a legitimate fighting pedigree as well as the personality to go along with it, Daniel Cormier would be a much welcome addition to the WWE no matter what role he chooses to partake in.

Would you like to see Daniel Cormier vs Brock Lesnar? Let us know in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes