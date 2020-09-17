Daniel Cormier wants to work with WWE on commentary

It's been known for quite some time now that legendary UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Daniel Cormier is a huge fan of professional wrestling. Cormier would definitely be a welcome personality in WWE. He's got the passion, athletic ability and a name that carries weight in the world of sport.

While we may not be seeing Daniel Cormier inside a wrestling ring in the near future, it looks like he could work with WWE in some capacity or another. In fact, we may find him sitting behind the commentary desk in the future.

Daniel Cormier "would love" to work commentary in WWE

Speaking with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Daniel Cormier laid out his plan for working with the WWE, which included a half-year run on commentary:

"We've been talking. We've spoken to some of the people over there in very, very early conversations. WWE is a company I've watched and loved my entire life. Put me at the commentary table. Let me call the matches for six months and tell you how great these wrestlers are in the ring. I would love that, and I wouldn't be faking it. WWE is something I've loved my entire life."

Daniel Cormier followed that by giving some ideas for how they could introduce him as an in-ring competitor:

"Then, after those six months, what if I'm sitting next to Michael Cole, and Roman (Reigns) comes over and smacks the microphone out of my hand? But I'm an announcer. Will I hit him back? Then you're asking if this will happen or not. That's what I want, that slow build, the type of story you want to see, and your heart feels like it's going to explode while you're waiting for it. Give me the slow build, let it simmer."

Could we see Daniel Cormier working in WWE soon? One would hope. If it's done the way he's laid out above, the WWE Universe would have a great story to sink their teeth into.