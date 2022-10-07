Former Jon Moxley's opponent wants a match with Roman Reigns in WWE 

Danny Limelight recently revealed that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is his current dream opponent.

LimeLight is an accomplished in-ring performer who has competed in several major wrestling promotions, including AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NJPW, MLW, and more. His short but impactful stint with Tony Khan's promotion from late 2020 to mid-2021 brought him mainstream attention.

One of his most notable matches in the company was against Jon Moxley, with whom he squared off at AEW Dark's 11th May 2021 edition in a losing effort.

In an interview with PWMania, LimeLight said that he's competed in all the other big promotions, except for WWE and ROH. He next wants to step inside the squared circle to face Roman Reigns.

LimeLight feels that The Tribal Chief is doing an "amazing" job in his role and also revealed that he's "good friends" with Bloodline member Solo Sikoa.

"I’d be dumb to not say Roman Reigns. Let’s be honest right now, that’s the only company I’ve never wrestled for. Well, Ring of Honor either. But so I guess I would say Roman Reigns. That’s my pick. I’ve never wrestled at WWE, but he’s the guy who’s been the guy for like the last two and a half, three years probably now. And I think he’s doing some amazing work. I’m really good friends with Sefa, or, Solo now. I just love what that whole group is doing. Even with Sami there, I think it’s great. I think it’s great television. There, that would be my pick," said Danny LimeLight. [H/T: PWMania]

Roman Reigns has a big title defense ahead at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

The Tribal Chief is currently on top of the mountain as the Undisputed Universal Champion, with hardly anyone in sight who could legitimately dethrone him. However, Logan Paul could prove to be a formidable challenge for him when they collide at Crown Jewel 2022 next month.

The match would mark the YouTube sensation's only third bout in WWE, but it's safe to assume he wouldn't go down easily. Logan Paul's first two matches at this year's WrestleMania and SummerSlam were a testament to his abilities as a top-tier in-ring talent who would only improve with time.

Regardless of the outcome, The Tribal Chief and Paul are to have a barnburner in front of a packed crowd in Riyadh.

