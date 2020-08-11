Darby Allin going through a divorce, statement issued

As revealed by Priscilla Kelly in a statement on Twitter, she and Darby Allin are going through a divorce. Kelly noted that they are on good terms despite the end of their relationship.

Kelly explained that she and Darby Allin came to the conclusion that they are just not compatible with each other, and moving on was the best decision for both wrestlers. Kelly ended her statement by hoping that Darby Allin continues his rise in the industry while she begins a new chapter in her life.

Here's what Kelly's statement on Twitter:

The last few months have been extremely difficult, and there’s been a lot of questions. Not only due to Covid and the loss of work for myself, but also due to the fact that Darby and I have been going through a divorce. There’s been a lot of ups and downs, but we have come to the conclusion that we are just not compatible together as people. We are on great terms, and wish only the best for each other. There are no hard feelings, as we both understand this is what is best. I know a lot of you have supported us for a long time as a duo, and we appreciate it so much, but this decision is what’s best for both of us and our wellbeing. I hope to see him continue his rise in the entertainment industry and take the world by storm as he already is. As for me, it’s time to begin a new chapter.

Darby Allin got married to Priscilla Kelly on November 21, 2018.

The careers of Darby Allin and Priscilla Kelly

Allin is viewed as one of the most promising up-and-coming talents in All Elite Wrestling, and the straight edge wrestler recently competed for the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley.

Priscilla Kelly also appeared on an AEW Dynamite episode in January in which she lost to Britt Baker. Kelly was also part of the WWE Mae Young Classic in 2018, in which she was eliminated in the first round by Deonna Purrazzo. Kelly is a popular name in the independent circuit; however, she has been out of action due to the ongoing pandemic.