Darby Allin is one of the top Superstars in AEW at the moment, and as such, has really made a mark for himself already. Despite not having gotten a really big win, he has been shown to be in contention for a top spot in the company.

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Allin disclosed those backstage personalities that he went to, when he had questions or if he wanted to soak up any knowledge from more experienced Superstars. He revealed that Dean Malenko was someone that had formed a bond with him.

Darby Allin revealed that when he was wrestling PAC at AEW Bash at the Beach, Dean Malenko was the agent. He was the one that he went to and picked up things from. Allin revealed that one of his favorite things was going up to different senior personalities like Dean Malenko, Jim Ross, Taz, or Tony Schiavone, and talking to them about different ideas that he had.

When it came to Malenko, he said that he had been watching him forever, and learnt a lot from him.

"I wrestled PAC at Bash at the Beach, he was the agent, and just picking his brain on the littlest things. My favorite is going up to guys like Dean or Jim Ross or yourself [Tony Schiavone] or Taz and talk to you guys about 'I'm going to do this' and hearing your thoughts and input. With guys like Dean, I just want to learn as much...I've been watching him forever and there's something about that type of wrestler that seems to professional, like a class of their own." h/t Fightful Wrestling

Darby Allin went on to praise Dean Malenko, saying that he was a unique Superstar whose kind was not really seen anymore in the Indies.

Allin praised the mentality that Malenko and Eddie Guerrero had in their day, and said that it could be that the Superstars were possibly not working that hard anymore because they had a lot more exposure due to social media.

"I feel like a lot of younger guys on the Indies, there isn't that type of wrestler anymore. I haven't seen anybody like Dean or Eddie. I don't know if it's social media. You get more popular pretty fast on social media, so I don't know if people aren't working as hard because they have one match and people see a GIF of them doing something crazy and they get bookings off this one match and they're like, 'I don't have to train anymore.' They're not going to stop training in the NFL or NBA. I always want to get better and treat wrestling as the sport it is."