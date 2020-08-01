Darby Allin sends a message to Jon Moxley ahead of AEW Championship match

Darby Allin is known for being one of the most unpredictable AEW wrestlers currently on the roster. Given his daredevil style of wrestling in the ring, and somehow infusing his style with his skills in using a skateboard, Darby Allin has been seen as a future World Champion in AEW. Currently, following their tag team win last week over Brian Cage and Ricky Starks, Darby Allin is now set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship.

The two wrestlers will be facing each other in the coming episode of Dynamite, but before the event can take place, Darby Allin has sent Jon Moxley a reminder of his promise from the last time that the two wrestlers went face-to-face.

Darby Allin posts reminder of last time he faced Jon Moxley in AEW

Back in November, in the eight-ever episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin faced each other in an extremely hard-hitting match. On that occasion, Jon Moxley had not yet won the AEW Championship, and both wrestlers performed as if they had nothing to lose.

Darby Allin lived up to his rather odd reputation by bringing a body bag with Jon Moxley's name on it (literally) to the ring.

On that occasion, Darby Allin almost connected with his Coffin Drop, but Jon Moxley maneuvered enough to turn it into a Rear-Naked Choke. Eventually, the match would end with Moxley hitting Allin with a Paradigm Shift from the second rope.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin showed the lengths that he was willing to go, stomping a skateboard lined with thumbtacks into the back of Ricky Starks before pinning him for the win to get a shot at Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship.

Now, he has sent Jon Moxley a reminder of the body bag that he had brought to the ring the last time that they faced each other.

This match promises to be one that fans can look forward to. However, with Taz, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks waiting on the sidelines, perhaps it would be useful for Jon Moxley and Darby Allin to keep a lookout.