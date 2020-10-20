Dark Side of the Ring returning for 3rd season; details and topic revealed

Vice TV has now renewed Dark Side of the Ring, the wrestling documentary-series for a huge third season, according to a report by Deadline. Compared to the first and the second season, who had six and ten episodes altogether, this time, the third season is set to have 14 episodes. This will be the biggest original order for Dark Side of the Ring till date. The show is going to return in 2021 and will feature multiple different topics.

Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring renewed for third season

Vice TV has handed Dark Side of the Ring a huge third season after it became a 'mega-hit' for the channel back during the release of the second season. The second season of the docuseries was launched at the end of March, and included a two-part special about the story of Chris Benoit, the WWE Superstar who killed his wife Nancy and his seven-year-old son Daniel in 2007, before he hung himself.

The second season included a variety of other dark stories from the wrestling world, including the infamous 'Brawl for All' tournament, which saw several of its participants suffer career-ending injuries due to the shoot nature of the fighters. It also covered the career of New Jack, a wrestler whose controversial footprint in wrestling has not been overlooked, the death of Jimmy Snuka's girlfriend, Nancy Argentino, the murder of Dino Bravo, and the story of Road Warrior Hawk and Road Warrior Animal's partnership in Legion of Doom, among several other stories.

Morgan Hertzan, the EVP and General Manager of the Network, talked about how Dark Side of the Ring had become a hit series.

“Dark Side of the Ring is a knockout show for Vice TV. The tag-team executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are true heavyweight champions of the world (of TV), and we are so excited to pin down a third season of this incredible series. Seasons 1 and 2 of Dark Side of the Ring are examples of the compelling, thought-provoking, and engaging storytelling we champion here at Vice TV. We can’t wait to see what the series will throw down in the third round.”

It was also reported that the third season will feature Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Grizzly Smith, as well as Brian Pillman.