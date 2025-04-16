  • home icon
  • Darkstate destroyed: 'Shield 2.0' forced to flee on WWE show

Darkstate destroyed: 'Shield 2.0' forced to flee on WWE show

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 16, 2025 01:57 GMT
Darkstate
Darkstate has been a destructive force on NXT (Source: WWE.com)

Darkstate, the newest threat that has emerged in the Stamford-based promotion of late, was destroyed on a WWE show. They were chased away after a brawl broke out.

Darkstate has been targeting several WWE stars ever since they first showed up at NXT Vengeance Day. A couple of weeks ago, they attacked Tony D'Angelo backstage. Following this, The D'Angelo Family dug up some information on the new faction. Last week on NXT, Stacks Lorenzo challenged Darkstate to show up in the parking lot this week.

This week on the black and silver brand, The D'Angelo Family rolled up into the parking lot without The Don. Stacks told his stablemates that he was the underboss, and this parking lot brawl was his decision. Both these factions brawled with each other.

Things were about to get worse for The D'Angelo Family after Luca Crucifino was slammed on the hood of a car. Just then, Tony D'Angelo showed up and evened the playing field with a crowbar. They chased away the Shield 2.0 before the cops showed up.

The Don was upset with Stacks for going over his head. He said he had a plan, and Stacks should've waited. He said he knows what's best for this family. He then said they would see this new faction at Stand & Deliver.

It will be interesting to see who walks out of Stand & Deliver the winner.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Harish Raj S
