Darkstate destroyed: 'Shield 2.0' forced to flee on WWE show

Darkstate, the newest threat that has emerged in the Stamford-based promotion of late, was destroyed on a WWE show. They were chased away after a brawl broke out.
Darkstate has been targeting several WWE stars ever since they first showed up at NXT Vengeance Day. A couple of weeks ago, they attacked Tony D'Angelo backstage. Following this, The D'Angelo Family dug up some information on the new faction. Last week on NXT, Stacks Lorenzo challenged Darkstate to show up in the parking lot this week.
This week on the black and silver brand, The D'Angelo Family rolled up into the parking lot without The Don. Stacks told his stablemates that he was the underboss, and this parking lot brawl was his decision. Both these factions brawled with each other.
Things were about to get worse for The D'Angelo Family after Luca Crucifino was slammed on the hood of a car. Just then, Tony D'Angelo showed up and evened the playing field with a crowbar. They chased away the Shield 2.0 before the cops showed up.
The Don was upset with Stacks for going over his head. He said he had a plan, and Stacks should've waited. He said he knows what's best for this family. He then said they would see this new faction at Stand & Deliver.
It will be interesting to see who walks out of Stand & Deliver the winner.