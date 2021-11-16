'It hurts to get fired' - Fred Rosser AKA Darren Young offers advice to recently released WWE Superstars (Exclusive)

WWE has released a multitude of superstars this year, including big names like Nia Jax, Braun Strowman, Eva Marie, and Bray Wyatt. Fred Rosser, who was known as Darren Young during his WWE run, had valuable advice for these talents.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling to promote his appearance on Fox Soul's 'The House', Rosser said the following words:

"You know, when you get signed to WWE, it's like you're travelling. You're grinding, you bust your bu**, you know what I mean. So, whether you're there 5 years, 10 years, 6 months, whatever, you have to take that platform that you built and move on," said Rosser.

How did Fred Rosser manage to land on his feet following his WWE release in 2017?

Rosser admits that getting released from WWE is a hurtful experience:

"You know, it hurts to get fired. It really hurts. I'd be lying to you if I told you it didn't. But you've got to brush it off. You get that old saying. You get knocked down eight times, get back up nine times. For me, for example, when the pandemic hit, I didn't stop. I didn't stop working out. The gyms closed, I bought equipment and I used it at home. When the pandemic hit, I didn't stop with my social media sponsorship," added Fred Rosser.

Since his WWE release, Rosser has found his footing again as a member of the NJPW Strong roster. He's also been active on social media with his 'Block the Hate' message, something that has inspired thousands across the world.

