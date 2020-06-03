Darren Young recalls the time when Vince McMahon threatened to fire The Nexus

You're fired!

Darren Young, who made his debut as a member of one of WWE's most dominant faction, The Nexus made an appearance on WWE's The Bump. During the show, Darren Young went over his time in WWE and his role in The Nexus' debut.

Darren Young on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon threatening to fire The Nexus

Darren Young remembered his debut and recalled the time Vince McMahon threatened to fire The Nexus. Mr. No Days Off said that after The Nexus made its debut and had established itself as RAW's heel faction, they went on to attack many WWE legends such as Bret Hart, Dusty Rhodes and Ricky Steamboat.

The Chairman was dead serious about the faction's attacks on these WWE Legends. He threatened to fire the entire faction if they didn't make it look good.

It must have been intimidating for such a fresh bunch of Superstars to handle an assault on very huge and known names in the WWE. They had a lot riding on it, and they did impress the boss because they weren't fired.

The Nexus in WWE

Superstars such as Wade Barrett, Daniel Bryan, Justin Gabriel, Darren Young, Heath Slater, David Otunga, Skip Sheffield and Michael Tarver were a part of the original Nexus. The faction made its debut in 2010 on an episode of RAW, intervening in a match between John Cena and CM Punk. On its debut, The Nexus wiped out Cena, Punk, Jerry Lawler, Luke Gallows, and Matt Striker.

During its run, The Nexus attacked John Cena, Bret Hart, Ricky Steamboat, Edge, Ryback, and many more top Superstars and Legends of the business. The faction had made such a significant impact on its debut that WWE fans still remember that moment as one of the most shocking moments in WWE history.

Over the years, Superstars such as John Cena, CM Punk, and Husky Harris were all a part of the faction. While not many of the members of the original Nexus stayed on with the company, the faction put most of these wrestlers on the wrestling map.

