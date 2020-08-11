Dasha Gonzalez set to make in-ring AEW debut

The AEW Women's Tag-Team Cup Tournament has been a success so far. We have already seen a number of great matches and another matchup has already been announced for later tonight.

Ivelisse and Diamante, who recently faced each other on Dynamite, will team up to take on the team of Dasha Gonzalez and former WWE NXT star Rachael Ellering.

SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE@DashaKuret is excited about tonight's tournament.

However, @Madusa_rocks is about to give her more exciting news!



Watch the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament TONIGHT via our Official YouTube Channel 7/6c. https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/WKtQQv62w1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 10, 2020

Racheal Ellering was signed to WWE NXT until her release from the company earlier this year. Ellering's release was attributed to her being unhappy with the treatment she had received for her injury. Her complaints regarding the procedures reportedly made higher-ups in WWE unhappy.

Dasha Gonzalez was formerly an interviewer with WWE before her release. She then signed with All Elite Wrestling. Dasha signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2014 as an in-ring talent but later transitioned to the role of an interviewer with NXT in 2015.

This will be Dasha Gonzalez's first match in AEW and it will be an interesting matchup.

Your quarterfinal matches in the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament continue as @RealIvelisse & @DiamanteLAX face @DashaKuret & @RachaelEllering! #AEWWTTC



Watch the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament TONIGHT via our Official YouTube Channel 7/6c. https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/qmUqhY0Ciq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 10, 2020

Check out Dasha Gonzalez's reaction to her first AEW match:

I’m on cloud 9 right now!!! I can’t even believe that this happened!!! It’s been a dream of mine for quite some time and it just goes to show that you can dream big, set goals and accomplish them! Thank you…

Brandi Rhodes comments on the response to AEW Women's Tag-Team Cup Tournament

Brandi Rhodes was recently a guest on Vickie Guerrero's podcast, Excuse Me. Guerrero herself currently manages AEW's Nyla Rose, who was knocked out of the AEW Women's Tag-Team Cup Tournament along with partner Ariane Andrews fka Cameron.

During her appearance on Vickie Guerrero's podcast, Brandi Rhodes spoke about how fans had responded to the AEW Women's Tag-Team Cup and how the women of AEW deserved the spotlight:

It’s been an amazing response from the fans. People are reaching out left and right saying how successful it’s been. The views on YouTube are continuing to climb. It is a testament to the women at AEW that we deserve to be put in the spotlight for sure. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Brandi Rhodes, herself, is in the AEW Women's Tag-Team Cup Tournament alongside Allie. The Nightmare Sisters defeated Penelope Ford and Mel in the first round of the tournament.