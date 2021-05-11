Date confirmed for this year's WWE SummerSlam - Reports

The WWE Universe could return for this year's SummerSlam. The company is scheduled to begin touring again after the massive pay-per-view. We now have a date as to when this show will occur.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE SummerSlam will take place on Sunday, August 22. The location for this year's SummerSlam is yet to be finalized. Based on this, WWE Extreme Rules in July will be the last pay-per-view the company runs utilizing the "ThunderDome" format.

WWE's Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen recently stated on the Q1 2021 earnings call that WWE hopes to resume full-time touring in the second half of the year. SummerSlam seems like the perfect launching point for the WWE Universe to return on a full-time basis.

WWE is looking to have SummerSlam be the official kickoff as a “return to touring.” With that said, if things work out a certain way, the PPV might be even earlier than usual this year. I’ve heard 3 to 4 locations are on the table, with 1 having better odds than the others 😉 — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 7, 2021

Where will WWE hold SummerSlam this year?

The only remaining mystery right now is where WWE will hold this year's SummerSlam. Fans have received hints from Jon Alba and WrestleVotes on social media regarding its potential location.

Jon Alba confirmed that WWE wants to be out of Florida when they hold SummerSlam in August. A "major venue out west" is being discussed internally for the show, which narrows down the location a bit.

WrestleVotes, who love to drop hints, used the numbers three, four, and one in a recent tweet, in that order. 341 is the phone number area code for the state of California.

While nothing has been confirmed, it looks like WWE SummerSlam will potentially head out west this August.

Stay tuned to SK Wrestling for the latest information regarding the location of this year's SummerSlam.

I've checked around locally, and the general consensus is #WWE would like to be out of Florida for this if possible (which, by the day, seems to be). I've heard from multiple sources a major venue out west is being considered. https://t.co/9pWh6HdUoE — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) May 7, 2021

Are you excited about WWE SummerSlam this year? Will you go out of your way to travel and attend the event this August? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.