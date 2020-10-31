Date for Sasha Banks and Bayley's SmackDown Women's title rematch confirmed

Sasha Banks was always expected to have a rematch against Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The match has now officially been booked for the next episode of SmackDown.

Sasha Banks is scheduled to face Asuka at Survivor Series in a Champion vs. Champion match, but she could be forced out of the match if she loses the title next week on the Blue brand.

What happened between Sasha Banks and Bayley on the SmackDown after Hell in a Cell?

Sasha Banks came out on this week's SmackDown to celebrate her title win. The Legit Boss became a Grand Slam Champion at Hell in a Cell after she beat Bayley in a hellacious match inside the dreaded cage.

Banks was out on the latest episode of SmackDown with a chair in her hand. The new SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about her fractured relationship with Bayley and how they envisioned taking over the WWE. Banks explained her misconceptions about their friendship before putting herself over as the 'Blueprint.' Banks also addressed her upcoming Survivor Series match against Asuka before Bayley's music hit, and the Role Model approached the ramp.

Bayley reminded Banks about her historic 380-day title reign before saying that the Boss would not be able to defeat Asuka without her in the corner.

Bayley then challenged Sasha Banks to a SmackDown Women's title rematch for next Friday's episode. Banks accepted the challenge and ended the segment by raising the title in the air as Bayley looked on.

As you may all know, Sasha Banks has an unimpressive record when it comes to title defenses, and Bayley wishes to capitalize on her former partner's apparent weakness.

Using the title defense hook in the storyline is the ideal way going forward, but will Banks be booked to lose another Women's title merely weeks after winning it?

WWE could always get Asuka into the equation to protect both Banks and Bayley on next week's SmackDown.

Nonetheless, Banks and Bayley will tear the house down yet again on SmackDown next week when they face each other for the Women's title. It should also be the show's main event considering the momentum that the storyline has on WWE TV. What are your predictions? Can Sasha Banks finally defend the title successfully?