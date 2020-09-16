Date for upcoming NXT TakeOver announced

WWE has announced the date for the next NXT TakeOver event, which will take place on October 4, 2020. It was last month on the night before SummerSlam when NXT TakeOver XXX took place. This would mark the 31st edition of the highly successful event from WWE's black and gold brand.

You can read the full announcement from WWE about the upcoming TakeOver event:

Mark your calendars! The next edition of NXT TakeOver will come crashing into your home on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7 ET/4 PT. The event comes on the heels of an historic NXT TakeOver XXX that saw Damian Priest win a grueling North American Title Ladder Match, Io Shirai valiantly defend her NXT Women’s TItle, and Karrion Kross bring Doomsday by capturing the NXT Championship. Since then, Kross’ injury opened the window for Finn Bálor to capture the NXT Title in an epic series of matches involving Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

BREAKING NEWS: #NXTTakeOver returns on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7 ET/4 PT only on @WWENetwork!https://t.co/nwCxewJAKb — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 16, 2020

What to expect from NXT TakeOver

With the 31st edition of NXT TakeOver set to take place in less than three weeks, the build to the show will likely start from the upcoming episode of the brand.

Last week, we saw the crowning of the new NXT Champion as Finn Balor defeated Adam Cole to win the title for the second time in his career. It remains to be seen who steps up and challenges him for the title next.

Other than that, all major championships on the brand will likely feature on the upcoming TakeOver as well. Tonight's episode of NXT should give us a clearer picture of the match card for the event.

