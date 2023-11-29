Daughter of the 75-year-old man Sunny killed in car crash reacts after she gets 17 years in prison

The daughter of the 75-year-old man that the WWE Hall of Famer Sunny killed in a Driving under the influence (DUI) crash has opened up about her sentencing.

Tammy Sytch has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for a fatal DUI crash that claimed the life of a 75-year-old man named Julian LaFrancis Lasseter. Sytch was drunk during the car crash, and her blood alcohol level was four times the limit that was legally accepted.

Julian Lasseter’s daughter, Whitney Lasseter-Hill, was present during Sunny's sentencing. She recalled the horrifying moment when a police officer shared the tragic news with her at 2 AM. Whitney then stated that the 25-year sentence was not enough for what Sytch did to her father. She further said that she hoped the authorities would hit her with the maximum penalty and added that Sytch had not learned from her past violations.

State Attorney's comment on Sunny's sentencing

State Attorney R.J. Larizza was blunt while commenting about Tammy "Sunny" Sytch's harsh sentencing. Here's what the attorney said after the WWE Hall of Famer's sentencing:

“The defendant’s history of drinking and driving is horrendous. It was only a matter of time before her drunk driving killed an innocent and unsuspecting individual.” [H/T AP News]

Tammy Sytch is currently 50 years old. By the time she finishes her sentence, she will be 67 years old. Back in 2012, Sytch was arrested on five different occasions in a short span of a month. The charges levied on Sytch were third-degree burglary and disorderly conduct.

Unfortunately, this was just the beginning, as Sytch kept getting arrested for a long list of violations over the next several years. On March 25, 2022, she crashed into 75-year-old Julian LaFrancis Lasseter's car, leading to his tragic passing.

