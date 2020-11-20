Davey Boy Smith Jr. returning to WWE after 9 years 'is very possible'

The rumors of Davey Boy Smith Jr. possibly being on his way back to WWE have been discussed in length over the past few weeks. In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the son of the legendary British Bulldog has attracted interest from AEW, WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, and All Japan Pro Wrestling.

Meltzer noted the following about Davey Boy Smith's status:

He's under contract through 12/18. He was going to start as a regular with All Japan at the Champion Carnival tournament and then the pandemic hit. He was at Chris Jericho's Halloween party this past week and spoke to Tony Khan but they aren't talking any business until after his MLW deal is up. He's had interest from WWE, Khan expressed interest, and there is interest from All Japan, Impact and MLW and has no favorite or leaning past saying this decision will be made based on offer and whatever makes the most sense business-wise.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. caught up with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso for an interview, and the MLW star commented on potentially returning to WWE. The former WWE Tag Team Champion stated that a comeback to the company 'is very possible.'

"I think it's definitely a possibility. In addition to the WWE Hall of Fame, I was also supposed to be touring regularly with All Japan Pro Wrestling. I had a big opportunity with their Champion Carnival tournament in April, but I couldn't travel to with the pandemic. "I have a lot to think about and a lot of options to weigh, but I'm looking forward to seeing what transpires in my future. A return to WWE is very possible."

Despite the WWE links, Davey Boy Smith Jr. is still an important asset to MLW

Davey Boy Smith Jr. was set to induct his father into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year; however, the event was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. is still under contract with MLW, and his sole focus right now is on the new-look Fusion show. Davey Boy Smith Jr. was released from the WWE in 2011 after spending five years in the company. Davey Boy Smith Jr. was part of the Hart Dynasty alongside Tyson Kidd and Natalya, and he did make an appearance on The Bump this year.

However, Davey Boy Smith Jr. has not been a full-time member of the WWE for almost nine years. The 35-year-old wrestler isn't the same man who left WWE in 2011, and him being open to business is a good sign for all parties involved.