Davey Boy Smith Jr. reveals why WWE return was scrapped; his future plans

Former WWE Superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr. has spoken about WWE's plans to bring him back to the company and why it was scrapped. Smith Jr. revealed that WWE initially wanted to bring him to NXT UK but that did not materialize due to COVID-19.

Davey Boy Smith Jr., the son of the legendary "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith, was with the company from 2006 to 2011, before being released. He won the tag team titles twice with Tyson Kidd during his tenure with the company.

In an interview with Metro, Davey Boy Smith Jr. stated that he had talks with WWE over returning, but COVID-19 put a spanner in the works to that plan. He said, though, that he is still in negotiations with WWE.

"There's been quite a bit of interest and a little bit of back and forth talk with myself and the company. I think that the plan – or what they were hoping – was for me to come to NXT UK. But unfortunately right now because of Covid, those doors are kind of locked, we'll see. There has been interest in me going to NXT down here in Orlando. I live down here in Tampa, Florida, so I've just been feeling things out, trying to get a lay of the land, so to speak. We're discussing and talking. I can't exactly say anything for sure, but there've been talks."

He is set to feature in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport event this Saturday.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. on when he could return to WWE

In the same interview, Davey Boy Smith Jr. revealed that he could potentially return for his father's Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

He said that he could go to SmackDown to reunite with Natalya on the Blue brand, or even go to NXT.

A very Happy Birthday to my father Davey Boy Smith who would have turned 58 today! 🎂🥳🎉🎊🎈🐶🇬🇧 Very missed dearly by myself, friends and family. Davey also shares his birthday with Satoru Sayama and Bruce Lee. Funny coincidence 😅👍 pic.twitter.com/F8ioE2B2Gl — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) November 27, 2020

Davey Boy Smith Jr. said that he would love to face the likes of Finn Balor, Karrion Kross, and Timothy Thatcher on NXT.