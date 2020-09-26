David Arquette reveals if he is going to WWE or AEW

David Arquette is not a stranger to the world of wrestling, be it in WWE or AEW. David Arquette made his controversial and much-criticised debut in wrestling back in 2000, when he was a part of WCW. His lack of training and ability in the ring came to the fore during his appearances, and was a symptom of things going wrong with the company, that would not last for another year. The next year in 2001, WCW was bought out by their rival, the chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon.

Since then, David Arquette has become active in the world of wrestling recently, after a short appearance in 2010 in WWE. Arquette, since 2018, has managed to become a fan favourite in the independent wrestling scene. Talking to Digital Spy recently, David Arquette talked about which promotion he would go to, if he had to choose between WWE and AEW.

David Arquette on choosing between WWE and AEW

Talking about WWE and AEW, David Arquette revealed that he wanted to get involved in WWE and AEW for the training that would come with it.

"The only reason I'd want to sort of get involved with AEW or WWE is to be able to train, like, properly go through that portion because I just never have."

Arquette added that he was really good friends with Cody Rhodes, the EVP of AEW, but admitted that he would also love to work in WWE as well.

"I was trying to get Cody to be part of the documentary for a long time, but it was right as they were launching AEW and he was too busy. I'm a huge fan of Cody's and I'm huge fan of the Young Bucks, I'm a huge fan of all the talent over there."

"I also love WWE, but it's a different world over there, it's so big. But I love all the charity that WWE does."

However, no matter what he does, David Arquette added that he would want to work with his tag team partner, be it in WWE or AEW.

"If I were to do anything else I'd always want to do it with RJ because we have a great tag team dynamic together. And all the sort of trouble I got into was typically when I was on my own, he knows how to sort of navigate the waters better than me."