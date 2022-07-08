"It was pissing me off" - Angelo Dawkins on dealing with negative comments from WWE Universe

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins recalls dealing with negative comments from the WWE Universe.

The Street Profits is the second team in WWE to capture tag team titles across all three brands (The Revival was the first tag team). Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are loved by fans and were praised heavily after their match with The Usos at Money in the Bank 2022.

Recently, WWE Universe has been praising Ford for his physical transformation and feels he could become a bigger star. Meanwhile, fans are bombarding Dawkins with negative comments and criticism.

Speaking on Corey Graves's After The Bell podcast, the 31-year-old star addressed the issues:

“I remember after Smackdown, we landed from Phoenix, landed in Vegas. I got to the hotel and it was just in my head and it was pissing me off to a degree like, you know, me, I'm a quiet guy. I'll joke around and stuff, but I try not to let a lot of things get to me. That was getting to me. I just remember I went on a long walk down the strip. I walked just to clear my head. I never really like to go walking anyway, but I needed to clear my head.” [H/T - Wrestling News]

It will be interesting to see if The Profits part ways or continue their feud with The Usos for the WWE Unified Tag Team Championship.

Angelo Dawkins says WWE Universe feels he is not good

Ever since Ford showcased his monstrous transformation, the WWE Universe has been disrespecting one half of The Street Profits and making comparisons between the two.

Angelo Dawkins has been on the receiving end of harsh criticism and is constantly being compared to his partner. Speaking on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Dawkins talked about being a team player and proving to the fans that he is as good as his partner:

“Everybody thinks for some reason, some weird reason, that I'm not good. I'm very unselfish. I do whatever I can to make the match great. Tez is obviously the more out there guy, so I don't mind being in the background. I star in my role. I'll play my role. I'm a role player in a way, but then I had to remind everybody like, hey, dawg, you're gonna have to put some respect on my name like, the talk is starting to piss me off now. Now you're about to see a different me." [H/T - Wrestling News]

After a classic bout with The Usos at Money in the Bank, it seems interesting on where the duo will head next. Fans are excited to see Ford breakout on his own, but there is unfinished business with The Ones.

