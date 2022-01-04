"He does have The Rock vibes" - Ex-champion believes in a major future for Montez Ford

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have captivated the WWE Universe as The Street Profits. The tag team have seen a considerable amount of success, becoming the RAW tag team champions and holding the titles for 223 days.

But when the time comes for them to part ways, Dawkins hopes that he and Montez Ford will have a split similar to The New Day. In an interview on Ryan Satin's Out Of Character podcast, the former tag team champion stated that Montez Ford can be wildly successful as a singles star. He believes Ford could be a future world champion and even compared him to WWE legend The Rock.

“Yeah, that’d be cool. We haven’t really honestly discussed that. But if it ever happens, that’s what we would hope to happen. We still be boys while we watch each other flourish. I think Tez has the potential to be one of the best. He does have [The] Rock vibes. I agree with everybody that says that he has the potential to hold THE title,” stated Dawkins

Dawkins explained that he'll forever support his tag team partner no matter what and proclaimed him his brother for life.

A Street Profits split almost happened in the WWE Draft last year until officials backstage changed their minds on the idea. Whenever it does transpire, it hopefully sets up a good path for Montez Ford as a breakout star in the company.

Where is Montez Ford's direction in WWE headed?

The Street Profits suffered a loss at WWE Day 1 against RK-Bro. They qualified for the match after working their way through the tournament to challenge for the RAW Tag Team Championships. But even in the loss, Montez Ford shined bright. He showcased an extraordinary performance in the match, flying high as usual.

It's highly intriguing to predict the direction of the team after the loss. The Street Profits will probably still remain together for the time being, as they've been announced to be entering the men's Royal Rumble match.

We're sure Montez Ford will have a strong showing in the match due to his charisma and in-ring ability.

Do you see Montez Ford as a potential breakout star and becoming a future WWE world champion one day? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

