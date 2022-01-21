Diamond Dallas Page reveals the most fun interview he has ever done

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently professed that the funniest interview he has done was with none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.

Diamond Dallas Page, fondly known as DDP, was one of the first wrestlers to work for the owner of WWE (then known as WWF), Vince McMahon, after the latter purchased WCW in 2001. His in-ring stint with the promotion did not last long as it came to an end the following year.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri, DDP spoke about the details of his discussion with the Hall of Famer. He admitted that while speaking to The Rattlesnake, he got a bit emotional as the two athletes drank red wine alongside talking about interesting topics.

“Steve, as close as we are, there’s so much stuff he doesn’t know,'' DDP said. ''I just did a really great one with him (...) That is right up there with my favorite interviews, (...) I’d put it right up there with Rogan. It was that much fun, and we got a good buzz going, we were drinking red wine, so I got a little emotional at the end.” (H/T - Wrsetling Inc.)

Jason Burgos @JasonBurgosMMA #ddp Another damn good Broken Skull sessions. So many great stories of one of the most unusual rises to superstardom in wrestling. It's still so mind boggling how #wwe COMPLETELY wasted a main event level talent and devolved him into a mid carder. #BrokenSkullSessions Another damn good Broken Skull sessions. So many great stories of one of the most unusual rises to superstardom in wrestling. It's still so mind boggling how #wwe COMPLETELY wasted a main event level talent and devolved him into a mid carder. #BrokenSkullSessions #ddp https://t.co/C1cXY6KcFH

Stone Cold Steve Austin shares hilarious story about Diamond Dallas Page

During an episode of Broken Skull Sessions, Stone Cold Steve Austin shed light on one of the most hilarious acts by his guest Diamond Dallas Page.

The two wrestlers used to live in a condo back in 2005 while DDP was focused on The Devil's Rejects.

During the interaction Austin revealed that he once spotted Dallas pushing his barbecue grill down the road.

"so we living in Dallas' place.'' said Austin. ''It had his barbecue grill, it's kind of a s**t grill, so Dallas decided he was gonna go (...) buy a new barbecue grill. (...) Home Depot was about a half three-quarter mile from the condo (...) I'm going into the gym (...) coming out of Home Depot parking lot I see this m**********r pushing a barbecue grill."

