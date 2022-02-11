"Bill's there for a pop" - Goldberg's old rival from over 20 years ago reacts to his WWE return (Exclusive)

Goldberg's back in the WWE and has received yet another shot at becoming world champion. The former WCW star's storied rival, Diamond Dallas Page, reacted to his former opponent's return on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "The Bro Show" with Vince Russo.

Page said he would never have predicted his former colleague to still be a relevant name in the WWE world title scene in 2022.

However, the former WCW champion added that Goldberg had consistently proven how big a draw he can be in professional wrestling.

"Not in a million years. I would never have seen it coming. But you know what? Bill has proven, you know, people would say, 'He was over as hell, he was the guy. But it was a flash. He was in and out.' No. Not really. Because then they brought him into WWE, and they pushed him. They put the strap on him, man. Then he went away, and then he came back," DDP added. [17:33 - 18:02]

Bill Goldberg is in phenomenal physical condition at 56, and Diamond Dallas Page is confident that his former WCW adversary will make a lot of money in his latest run with the WWE.

DDP also believes Goldberg is a special-attraction talent who is not back for an extended run but just for a massive pop. He also briefly spoke about Brock Lesnar and his WrestleMania 33 match with Goldberg, as you can view below:

"So, Bill's not there for a year run. Bill's there for a pop. And he's going to make great money. Bill Goldberg has made the best money that you could make in that spot. Of course, Brock Lesnar would be the guy who has the best spot ever. And he's earned it by being a champion in the real world and in our world.... When he and Brock went out there at WrestleMania, man, they worked five minutes, but it was great. So, let's see what they do with him here, you know. It's interesting to me. I wish him all the best, man," said Diamond Dallas Page. [18:28 - 19:26]

DDP believes Goldberg has the most wanted spot in WWE right now

Since his return, the former Universal champion has not had a lengthy spell on WWE TV, and Diamond Dallas Page explained the formula with big-name part-timers.

He noted that Goldberg had the best spot in wrestling, similar to what Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper had back at the height of their careers.

"He's kind of probably got the most wanted spot anyone could ever want, either the one that Hogan had or the one that Piper had, where they could just come on, get that big pop, and right when you're starting to go, 'ahh,' boom! They're gone! They come back, and people love them so much, they give them that huge pop," Page said. [18:03 - 18:27]

The veteran superstar will face Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber event for the Universal Championship, reportedly the final match on his WWE contract.

What are your predictions for the battle of Spears? Let us know in the comments section.

