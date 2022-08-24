"40 but looked like he was 28" - DDP confirms that a popular star asked him if he should lie to WWE about his age

Diamond Dallas Page recently recalled details of the conversation he had with The Boogeyman back when the latter attempted to join WWE in 2004.

Before popularizing the eerie Boogeyman gimmick in WWE, Martin Wright was part of the company's Tough Enough competition as he attended a two-day tryout session in California.

Diamond Dallas Page met Boogeyman at the event and revealed that the veteran star asked him whether he should lie to WWE officials about his age. Boogeyman was 40 years old at the time and well over the company's age limit for recruits.

DDP disclosed the advice he gave to The Boogeyman, as you can view below on his DDP Snake Pit podcast:

"He was 40, [but] looked like he was 28! And blowing everybody away in every trial. And he goes, 'But, I'm 40, what do you think? Should I tell them my real age? What I said was I said honesty is always the best policy," revealed DDP. "But you're kind of right on that too, but I don't know, man. The way you look and what you can do, me, personally, I'd freaking tell them." [12:11 - 12:50]

Boogeyman wasn't eventually truthful about his age with WWE, as he allegedly claimed to be 30 years old after the first day of the tryouts.

While he was unsurprisingly ousted from the competition, the promotion later got him back as he managed to impress the trainers with his performances despite his advanced age.

"The bottom line is, and he didn't, and now he got his license and his ID. They find out he lied to us, and they put him out," continued Page. "They said, go, leave. They sent him off, but they brought him back because they saw something and so." [12:51 - 13:20]

Diamond Dallas Page inspired The Boogeyman to pursue his dream of joining WWE

DDP kicked off his wrestling career relatively late as a 35-year-old rookie but still achieved tremendous success during his full-time run in WCW. Page influenced many other older prospects to not give up on their dreams of becoming professional wrestlers.

Boogeyman also chose to follow DDP's path and worked hard towards getting his goal of getting into the WWE. Diamond Dallas Page praised the former's physique and personality. The Hall of Famer was glad that he was able to inspire the veteran to join the wrestling business.

Page added:

"I'll tell you what, that kid, dude; he was such a stud. I met him in LA when they were doing [a tryout], they bring all athletes in from all over, and they do a training session, and guys try out to get that spot. He was getting ready for that. He pulled me aside, and here's this guy, shredded, and as much of a thoroughbred as ever been out there, and he said to me, he goes, 'DDP, you've been a big inspiration in me doing this because you did it at 35.'" [11:40 - 12:10]

The Boogeyman is still signed to WWE on a legends contract and could be brought back for a few special appearances in the future.

